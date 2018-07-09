× International food show captures Wilkes County tastes

WILKESBORO, N.C. — The unique tastes of Wilkes County will hit TVs nationwide in an upcoming episode of “Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern.”

Back in May, the international, strange food-focused TV show filmed in the rural county for an episode titled “Carolina Moonshine Highway.”

Zimmern sampled some Wilkes dishes like snapping turtle, pork brains and hog jowl, according to the Wilkes Journal-Patriot.

The episode, set to run from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 7, features locals and locations from throughout North Wilkesboro and Wilkesboro

To celebrate the occasion, the Wilkes County Film Office, Mayor Robert Johnson of North Wilkesboro, Copper Barrel Distillery and Two Rivers Cinemas invite county residents to a free live-viewing party on Aug. 7 complete with a red carpet for the show’s local stars.

Each Wilkes County resident who either starred in the episode or worked behind the scenes will walk the red carpet to a song of their own selection, courtesy of Ball and Ball Entertainment, accord to a news release.

Adding to the celebration, Copper Barrel will provide free moonshine tastings to guests over 21 years of age, moonshiner and racer Bill Blair of Thomasville, N.C., will display his moonshine cars and flat head Ford and race car driver Roger Nance and his race crew will show off his current seven-time winning streak race car from Friendship Speedway.

The viewing will take place at Two Rivers Theatre 132 Two Rivers Drive Wilkesboro, North Carolina.