× Highway 109 closed in both directions in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Highway 109 (NC 109) is closed in both directions Monday morning in Davidson County due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

The road is closed north of Thomasville near State Road 1798 (Old Greensboro Road).

The wreck happened at 8:08 a.m. and is not expected to be cleared until 1 p.m.

Drivers are advised to use Old Greensboro Road to Friendship Ledford Road to John Green Road to Jesse Green Road.

A 1988 Volvo tanker-style asphalt truck hauling asphalt sealant was headin south on 109 when the driver of a 2007 Odyssey van headed east on Jesse Green Road failed to stop.

The collision overturned the truck, spilling some sealant onto the road.

The driver of the van and her juvenile passenger were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-serious injuries, according to Trooper Ned Moultrie.

The biggest delay in re-opening the road is cleaning up the sealant spill.