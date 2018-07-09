High-speed chase with Greensboro police ends with car rolling over in front yard

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – A high-speed police chase in Guilford County ended with a driver rolling over and crashing into a home’s front yard.

The chase started at about 7 p.m. Monday when police saw a car on Gate City Drive in Greensboro that they believed was involved in a robbery.

Police said officers tried pulling the car over and the driver took off, resulting in a chase that went on for miles on Interstate 40.

The suspect eventually got off the freeway at Mount Hope Church Road and rolled over near Stewart Mill Road, according to police.

After the car rolled over, a Greensboro police unit crashed into it, according to police. Nobody was hurt in either wreck, but two people inside the suspect’s car were taken into custody.