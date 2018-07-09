× Greensboro man killed in wreck; High Point woman charged with second-degree murder, DWI

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A Greensboro man was killed in a wreck over the weekend and a High Point woman has been charged with second-degree murder and DWI, according to a press release.

On Saturday at approximately 11:55 p.m. police began receiving information from multiple callers that a 2013 silver in color

Mazda (driven by Serenity L. Givens, 32, of Greensboro) was heading northbound in the southbound lanes on Business 85 in the area of West Green Drive.

Officers located the vehicle which had just struck a 1995 Toyota (driven by Joey L. Deweese, 28, of High Point) head-on just south of the Baker Road exit.

Givens was conscious and alert on the scene after the collision. She was taken to Baptist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries where she was treated and released.

Deweese was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extracted by the High Point Fire Department. Deweese was taken by helicopter to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment with critical injuries sustained during the crash.

The High Point Police Department was notified by hospital medical staff that Deweese died on Sunday from injuries received as a result of the crash.

A preliminary investigation indicates that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

Givens was initially charged with driving while impaired, felony inflicting serious injury with a motor vehicle while DWI. Givens had previously been convicted of a DWI and driving on a revoked license. She was placed in jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

Upon learning of the death of Deweese, investigators charged Givens with second-degree murder and her bond was increased to $275,000.