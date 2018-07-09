× Freak lawnmower accident leaves girl with 200 stitches down middle of face

HOFFMAN, Minn. — A freak lawnmower accident left a 10-year-old girl in Minnesota with 200 stitches down her face.

The Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported that Skylar Hedstrom was mowing the lawn in Kensington, Minn. on June 9 when she accidentally went over a tool in the grass.

The tool got caught in a blade, which detached from the machine and hit Skylar, leaving a gash deep enough to expose her skull.

The girl had to go to the trauma center for care by a pediatric neurosurgeon and a cranial doctor and received 200 stitches.

Brian Hedstrom, the girl’s father, posted photos on Facebook of his daughter wrapped in gauze and giving a thumbs-up.

“As I was in a dark ambulance on a 100 mile journey to Fargo I was trying to explain to her what a substantial facial scar may be like…she looks at me through starry eyes and said…‘Dad, it really doesn’t matter what people look like on the outside anyway,’” Hedstrom posted alongside the photos.

Hedstrom thanks Kensington Fire and Rescue, Douglas County Hospital staff, paramedics and staff at Sanford Medical Center Fargo.