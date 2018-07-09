Floatilla provides fun in the summer on High Rock Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — As the sun makes it's slow decent into the western horizon, a group of faithful friends gather on High Rock Lake.

It's called the High Rock bi-monthly Floatilla, started by lake resident Shirley Witten-Price. When the weather allows, you'll find them out here every second and fourth Thursday.

"I just kept looking at the lake and thinking it would be so much fun to tie up boats. We used to do it in Kentucky and we'd have a couple house boats tied up for the weekend, and thought how much fun if we did it out here," said Witten-Price. "We've had kayaks and Jet Skis come and sea boats."

The group brings food while mother nature provides the entertainment.

"We've been to Key West and everyone gathers for the sunsets," said Witten-Price. "But I've said they ain't got nothing on us."

When the sun gives its final wink good night, everyone here knows they'll be back.

The group welcomes new members. You can find them on Facebook.