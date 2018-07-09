Family members speak out after High Point man killed in wreck; Greensboro woman charged with DWI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point man was killed in a wreck over the weekend and a Greensboro woman has been charged with second-degree murder and driving while impaired.

At about 11:55 p.m. Saturday, police began getting calls that a 2013 silver Mazda (driven by Serenity L. Givens, 32, of Greensboro) was heading north in the southbound lanes on Business 85 in the area of West Green Drive.

Officers found the car, which had just hit a 1995 Toyota (driven by Joey L. Deweese, 28, of High Point) head-on just south of the Baker Road exit.

“We were about 10 minutes from his house and the whole time I was driving in front of him and he had passed me because he would always like to drive next to me when we were in separate cars,” said Paisley Sellick, Deweese’s fiancé. “He went by and blew a kiss.”

Sellick said the two were going to Deweese’s home after getting dinner when the crash happened.

Givens was conscious and alert on the scene after the collision, according to police. She was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries where she was treated and released.

Deweese was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extracted by the High Point Fire Department.

Deweese was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with critical injuries from the crash.

High Point police was notified by hospital medical staff that Deweese died on Sunday from his injuries.

“He just got his own house and we were going to have a little family,” Sellick said.

A primary investigation indicates that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

“I think it's really offensive,” Sellick said. “It wasn't an accident. It wasn't an accident. I wanted it to be an accident. She made a decision. “

Givens was initially charged with driving while impaired and felony inflicting serious injury with a motor vehicle.

Givens had previously been convicted of a DWI and driving on a revoked license. She was placed in jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

Upon learning of the death of Deweese, investigators charged Givens with second-degree murder and her bond was increased to $275,000.

“She took away my family,” Sellick said. “I hope she knows what she did and quite frankly that it haunts her forever.”

On Monday, a High Point judge ordered Givens undergo a mental and substance abuse evaluation before being allowed to bond out. The judge also raised the bond to $750,000.

Givens’ next court date is September 7th.