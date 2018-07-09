× Armed robbers hold up Winston-Salem pharmacy

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two robbers held up a pharmacy Monday morning, running away with an undisclosed amount of money, according to a news release.

At 3:53 a.m, officers responded to the reported robbery at the CVS Pharmacy at 855 Hanes Mall Boulevard.

Workers told police that the suspects entered with their faces covered and pointed a weapon at personnel demanding money.

The suspects left before police arrived.

The Winston-Salem Police Department describes the two suspects as black men, one, 5’9″ to 6′ tall with an average build and wearing a light gray hoodie with black shorts and gray sneakers. His face was covered with a black scarf. He wore white gloves and carried a pink backpack.

The other was described as 6′ tall, wearing a charcoal gray hoodie with a multi-color logo on the front with Nike sweatpants and dark-colored sneakers. He also wore white gloves and carried a black backpack.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.