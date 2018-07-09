× 24-year-old drowns in lake at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — 24-year-old civilian Micah Laymon drowned Sunday in a lake at a North Carolina military base.

Fort Bragg first responders and dive operations responded to the drowning at about 5:45 p.m., Sunday night on Mott Lake, according to a news release.

After an unsuccessful search for Laymon’s body Sunday night, officials stopped for the night and resumed at 7:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The body was found and recovered at about 10:45 a.m. Monday morning.

The base stated in the news release that Mott lake and other lakes at Fort Bragg are unmonitored and off limits for recreational swimming and boating. Camping outside of approved campgrounds in the Smith Lake Recreation Area is also off limits.