Tropical Storm Chris, which continues to linger off the NC coast, expected to become a hurricane on Monday

Tropical Storm Chris, which continues to linger off the North Carolina coast, is expected to become a hurricane on Monday.

The storm was centered about 160 miles south of Cape Hatteras with maximum sustained winds near 45 miles per hour as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

Chris has barely moved since Saturday and is not expected to make any significant movement for the next few days.

While there are no current coastal watches or warnings in effect, these swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip-current conditions.

A number of beaches along the Outer Banks on Sunday are not open for swimmers.

“If you are going to the beach later Sunday or the early part of the week, PLEASE be careful,” FOX8 Meteorlogist Charles Ewing said on Facebook. “Tropical Storm Chris is generating VERY ROUGH surf. There is a moderate to high risk for rip currents. PLEASE listen to the lifeguards on duty.”

While Chris is expected to become a hurricane, it will stay offshore and head to sea, according to the storm center.