Police looking for man accused of robbing cellphone store in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a cellphone store in Greensboro in broad daylight on Sunday.

Police said the suspect entered the Boost Mobile at 1101 Rotherwood Road shortly after 5 p.m. and robbed it.

The suspect was wearing a bandana over his face, a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans, according to police.

He allegedly took the money and left. There is no word on if anyone was hurt.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.