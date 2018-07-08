× Police looking for man accused of assaulting 82-year-old woman inside her Burlington home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for a man accused of forcing himself into an 82-year-old woman’s home in Burlington, assaulting her and stealing money.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Dixie Street between Stockard and North Flanner streets shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday.

The woman at the home told officers that she answered a knock on her front door and an unknown man forced himself in.

The suspect hit the victim, causing her to fall down and then stole about $50 and left, according to police.

Police said the victim was treated on the scene for a minor injury by emergency workers.

Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500, anonymously to (336) 229-3500, or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method with possible cash rewards.