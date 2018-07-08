Police investigating day care after mother picks up boy with scrapes and swollen head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. – Police are investigating after a mother in Wisconsin said she picked up her son from a day care with scrapes and bruises.

WITI reported that Rahzeena Hamilton dropped off her 8-month-old son, Judale Malone, at Harvest Learning Center day care on Friday morning.

The mother said the day care called her shortly later and said her son may have had an allergic reaction to a mosquito bite.

Hamilton picked up her son and found his head was swollen, some of his hair was scraped off and he had bruising in his ear.

Hamilton said she took her son to two different hospitals where doctors performed tests and a CT scan.

"They said this is not a mosquito bite, they didn't even find a mosquito bite on him," said Hamilton.

Milwaukee police are now investigating possible child abuse at the day care.

The day care's owner said she could not comment until the police investigation was complete.

Hamilton wants to know exactly what happened so her little boy. She said doctors told her that Judale does not have any serious brain injuries or bleeding.

Records show the day care has had 16 health and safety violations in the last three years, including tripping hazards and low room temperatures.