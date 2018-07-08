× Man, woman struck by lightning on South Carolina beach, child also transported

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. – A man and woman were struck by lightning Saturday at a South Carolina beach during a thunderstorm.

The Post and Courier reported that crews were called to the Isle of Palms beach shortly before 3 p.m. and discovered the victims in the water.

The child was also in the water nearby, but it was not clear if the child was struck. The woman suffered cardiac arrest and was given CPR.

All three were taken to the hospital. The woman is in serious condition and the other two are in stable condition, according to the paper.