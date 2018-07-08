× Man, woman arrested after their 4-year-old son accidentally shoots himself between the eyes in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – A man and woman have been arrested after their 4-year-old son accidentally shot himself between the eyes in Myrtle Beach.

WMBF reported that Heather Lyn Odom and Jeremy Jermaine Barrett face charges of unlawful neglect of a child.

The boy found the .38-caliber gun in his mother’s purse at a Myrtle Beach resort and accidentally shot him Saturday, according to authorities. Police said the parents were in another room.

The child was in critical condition at the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center as of Sunday afternoon, according to Myrtle Beach Online.

A judge granted the suspects’ release under their own recognizance after hearing testimony from friends as family. They have court in September.