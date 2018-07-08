× Man shot and injured while driving away from gas station in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating after a man was shot while driving away from a gas station in Greensboro on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said the victim was headed north on Randleman Road after leaving the Citgo at 3104 Randleman Road when somebody in another car started shooting.

Police were called to a home shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Mystic Drive where they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released a motive or any other details surrounding the circumstances of the crime.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.