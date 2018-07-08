Man charged with murder after woman found dead inside Davidson County home

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a woman found dead inside a Davidson County home on Sunday.

Gregory Laverne Kennedy, 45, is being held without bond in the Davidson County jail on a murder charge in the death of 50-year-old Wanda Taylor.

Crews were called to a home at 119 Lanie Creek Drive shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday where the victim was found fatally shot.

Deputies said the suspect lives at the home where the killing took place. The victim was visiting her sister, who owns the home, and had spent the night there, according to deputies.

Authorities have not released a motive in the crime or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Crews remained on the scene throughout the morning and the home had police tape around it.

Kennedy has court planned Monday in Davidson County.