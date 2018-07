Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – Crews were called to a house fire Sunday afternoon in Randolph County, but nobody was hurt.

Firefighters responded to 7252 Willard Road in Staley shortly after 4:30 p.m. in reference to the blaze.

The homeowner told FOX8 that everyone is OK. There is no word on cause or the amount of damage the fire caused.