Children among 12 victims taken to the hospital after porch collapses during birthday party

HARTFORD, Conn. – Officials say 12 people were taken to the hospital after a porch on a home in Connecticut collapsed on Saturday night.

WFSB reported that it happened at a three-family home in Harford shortly after 8:30 p.m. during a birthday party there, according to neighbors.

Fire officials said about 20 family members were gathering on the small, rear second-floor porch when the floor gave out, sending people tumbling 15 to 20 feet to the first-floor level.

“I heard like a big boom like something exploded,” said Nayda Garcia, of Hartford.

Officials said 12 people were taken to Hartford Hospital, the youngest patients being infants.

“Nothing life-threatening, it appears at this time, there were many from walking wounded to the partial light feeling of paralysis. They range in age from infants all the way up to middle age,” said Hartford Deputy Fire Chief Harry Tulier.

The residence has been deemed habitable and the cause of the structural failure remains under investigation.