Avett Brothers postpone concert in Oregon after someone shows up with a gun and then disappears into the crowd

TROUTDALE, Oregon – The Avett Brothers postponed a sold-out concert in Oregon on Saturday after a man showed up with a gun and then disappeared into the crowd.

The Oregonian reported that the show McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale had to be postponed for safety reasons and is currently being rescheduled.

The man’s gun apparently triggered a metal detector when he entered and told security he was an out-of-state officer. He reportedly showed security his badge, but then walked into a crowd before security could confirm the story.

“Due to the obvious threat posed by someone in the audience with a firearm, regardless of his (unconfirmed) claim of being a member of law enforcement, we were obligated, for the safety of everyone present, to cancel the performance,” the band posted to social media.

The popular folk rock band is from Corcord, N.C. and known for songs including “Head Full of Doubt/Road Full of Promise,” “Ain’t No Man” and “Kick Drum Heart.”

Fans who attended the show can get a refund.