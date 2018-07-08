At least one dead after helicopter crashes into townhouses in Virginia, causing a massive fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – At least one person is dead after a helicopter crashed into townhouses in Williamsburg on Sunday, sparking a massive fire, according to police.

WTKR reported that the 911 call came in at about 4:45 p.m. at the Bristol Commons complex.

As of 8:30 p.m., Virginia State Police reported that search and recovery efforts were ongoing at the scene and that there was one confirmed fatality inside the building. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Additionally, federal, state, and police, along with the Williamsburg Fire Department, are working to identify the pilot of the helicopter.

The Federal Aviation Administration tweeted that Aviation Safety Inspectors arrived in Williamsburg at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.