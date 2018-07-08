× 6-year-old girl safe after being barricaded in Florida home during 24-hour standoff

LAKELAND, Fla. – A 6-year-old girl is safe Sunday after being barricaded inside a Florida home with her father for more than 24 hours.

WTVT reported that 39-year-old Gary Cauley allegedly showed up at his estranged wife’s home in Lakeland on Saturday morning and argued with her.

The estranged wife called 911 early Saturday afternoon and said Cauley had armed himself with a gun and had threatened to kill himself.

Authorities arrived on the scene and Cauley allegedly remained inside with the couple’s young daughter.

Cauley released his daughter on Sunday afternoon and then died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to deputies.