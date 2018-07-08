× Woman dead after shooting in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – One woman is dead and another person is in custody after a shooting in Davidson County.

Wanda Terena Taylor , 50, of Lexington, died from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Davidson County deputies.

Crews were called to a home at 119 Lanie Creek Drive shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said two people were in the home at the time.

Deputies said a person of interest is in custody and a potential witness is being interviewed.

The victim was visiting her sister, who owns the home, according to deputies.

Crews remained on the scene throughout the morning and the home had police tape around it.