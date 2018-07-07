× Woman on oxygen dies hours after electric company shuts off power

NEWARK, N.J. – A woman on oxygen died hours after the power to her house was cut off.

News 12 New Jersey reported that 68-year-old Linda Daniels died seven hours after losing power.

Daniels had been in hospice care since April with congestive heart failure and relied on her oxygen tank, powered by electricity, to breath.

Daniels’ family said she had a delinquent balance on her power that they were trying to pay down. Her son said he paid $500 earlier this week, two days before the power went out.

The family said Daniels lost power Thursday morning and her backup tank ran out of oxygen. The power was restored the next morning.

PSE&G said it shut off power to her home, but tried reaching out to the family multiple times.