Virginia man charged with murder in the death of his North Carolina father

RINGGOLD, Va. – A man is accused of killing his North Carolina father at a home in Virginia.

WTVD reported that Zackary Brandon Long, 22, of Pittsylvania County, Va., faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 41-year-old David Christopher Long, of Roxboro, N.C.

Authorities said the suspect was arrested at the scene and has been jailed in Pittsylvania County without bond.

Police responded to a home in Ringgold after a caller said somebody was shot there. Nobody else was hurt.

Officials said the body will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke to determine the cause and manner of death.