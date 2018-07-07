Tropical depression that could turn into tropical storm this weekend continues to linger off NC coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A tropical depression off the coast of North Carolina that could strengthen into a tropical storm this weekend continues to linger off the coast.

The depression is expected to remain offshore and will have maximum sustained winds of 30 mph. High surf and rip are the only current dangers.

By Tuesday, the future system, which could turn into Tropical Storm Chris, should begin to move northeast and away from the United States.

Thanks to a cold front, several days of hot and steamy weather in the Piedmont are coming to an end.

Saturday night will have partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the upper-50s to lower-60s. Sunday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the lower-80s.