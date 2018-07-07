× Sex offender accused of being at Alamance County elementary school and living at apartment that prohibits sex offenders

MEBANE, N.C. – A registered sex offender is accused of being on the property of an Alamance County elementary school and living at an apartment complex that prohibits sex offenders.

Floyd Patterson Vincent, Jr., 35, of Haw River, faces charges of being a sex offender on protected property, sex offender residence violation and failure to report a new address as a sex offender.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said it received information in June that the suspect was living at the Mebane Mills Loft Apartments at 301 W Washington St., which prohibits sex offenders. Deputies said the complex is about 1,000 feet from an elementary school.

Deputies said the suspect has committed several violations pertaining to sex offenders and was on the property of Woodlawn Middle School earlier this year. He has been jailed under a $75,000 secured bond.

Vincent was convicted in 2001 of first-degree sex offense with a child under 13. He was 18 at the time.