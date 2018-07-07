× Police investigate after gunshots fired at occupied home in Gibsonville

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. – Multiple gunshots were fired at a home in Gibsonville on Friday night, but nobody inside was hurt, according to a police press release.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Willow Court near West Minneola Street at about 11:30 p.m.

The homeowner told police that several shots were fired at the home, but nobody inside was injured. There is no word on the amount of damage the home sustained.

Police said officers are investigating and seeking leads on a suspect and motive.

Anyone with any information can call Gibsonville police at (336) 449-6677, Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.