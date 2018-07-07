× Police arrest man accused of beating puppy to death

DESOTO, Texas – Police have arrested a man in Texas accused of beating a puppy to death by repeatedly stomping on the dog.

Dallas News reported that Paige Armani Franklin, 24, faces a charge of animal cruelty after allegedly stomping on the animal Friday behind a Subway restaurant.

A security guard witnessed the crime on a security video and called the police, according to the paper.

Crews responded to the scene and arrested the suspect, who was allegedly stomping on something in a trash bin. Officers found a dead puppy in the trash.

The body of the puppy was taken to an animal hospital for an autopsy.