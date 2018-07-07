Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A new affordable housing project is underway in Greensboro.

Last year, Trinity Consulting and Development, LLC. opened Genesis Gardens - a 12-unit affordable housing development on Delancy Street.

The group’s members quickly learned that they had more customers than units.

“A three-bedroom, two bath is really in demand,” said Alicia Stevens, member/manager at Trinity Consulting and Development, LLC. and property manager at Genesis Gardens.

“The rent ranges from $750 to $800. This size apartment in other parts of Greensboro start at about $1,000 maybe up to $1,200, $1,300,” she said.

The company has purchased 3.5 acres of land on Ball Street to create a similar affordable housing community.

Many of the apartments on Ball Street will be designed like the ones at Genesis Gardens.

“It is 50 units. We’re going to do it in phases because we need to see the need. Right now, we know the need is for three bedrooms, but that could change some time during the course of our building process,” said member and manager, Rev. Theodore Stevens Jr.

A few single-family homes will be sold on the same site.

The group has been providing financial literacy workshops at Genesis Gardens to help people prepare for home ownership.

The members believe equipping people for that investment will help revitalize this part of the East Greensboro community overall.

“We just believe that if you give a man a fish, he’ll eat for a day. Teach him to fish, he’ll eat for a lifetime, but who owns the pond. We want to own the pond,” group partner Rev. Dr. Linwood Carver said.

Group partner Karl Robinson has a background in workforce development, which is also being included in the workshops.

“People evolve because they’re making better money. They can afford more. They can afford to give their children more,” he said.

The same outreach will be implemented at the Ball Street development.

Stevens says the Ball Street property is a total investment of approximately $2.5 million.

The group is hoping city council will approve its request to receive funding set aside for affordable housing later this month.