Man waiting to get sandwich from food truck in North Carolina injured when struck by lightning

DURHAM, N.C. — A man was hospitalized after he was struck by lightning while waiting to get food from a food truck in North Carolina.

WTVD reported that Bruce Palmer, 74, of Durham, was listed in fair condition at UNC’s Jaycee Burn Center on Friday.

He was waiting for his sandwich Thursday night at a food truck event in Durham when lightning struck a tree nearby.

Witnesses said Palmer was holding his umbrella when the bolt flashed white.

“The umbrella was fried,” said witness Davonte’ Ford. “He was laid out, just sprawled out beside the tree.”

There have been five lightning-strike deaths in North Carolina since the beginning of 2016, according to the State Center of Health Statistics.

There are a total of eight cases so far nationally in 2018, with Florida leading the way with five.