Man swimming off the coast of North Carolina dies after being pulled from rough surf

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – A man swimming off the coast of North Carolina died in the rough surf on Saturday.

It happened off Kill Devils Hills in an area that a lifeguard had posted “No Swimming” flags, according to Kill Devils Hills town officials.

The victim has not been identified, but is said to have been a man in his mid-60s.

He was reported missing at about 12:15 p.m. and spotted in the water about 15 minutes later, according to the authorities.

The unresponsive swimmer was pulled from the ocean and lifeguards initiated CPR before he was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The man is the fifth person to die while swimming off an Outer Banks beach this summer, according to the Outer Banks Voice.