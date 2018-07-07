Man swimming off the coast of North Carolina dies after being pulled from rough surf
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – A man swimming off the coast of North Carolina died in the rough surf on Saturday.
It happened off Kill Devils Hills in an area that a lifeguard had posted “No Swimming” flags, according to Kill Devils Hills town officials.
The victim has not been identified, but is said to have been a man in his mid-60s.
He was reported missing at about 12:15 p.m. and spotted in the water about 15 minutes later, according to the authorities.
The unresponsive swimmer was pulled from the ocean and lifeguards initiated CPR before he was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
The man is the fifth person to die while swimming off an Outer Banks beach this summer, according to the Outer Banks Voice.
