× Man accused of breaking into Reidsville grocery store through the ceiling arrested

REIDSVILLE, N.C. – A man accused of breaking into a Reidsville grocery store through the ceiling and stealing cash last month has been arrested.

James Dwight McDaniel, Jr., 33, of Reidsville, faces charges of felonious breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and injury to personal property.

The suspect is accused of entering Pulliam’s Grocery at 1499 U.S. 29 Business at about 5 a.m. June 25 through the ceiling.

Authorities said he broke into the gaming machines using a bolt cutter, removed cash and used a sledgehammer to smash out the front door and leave.

McDaniel was jailed in Rockingham County under a $180,000 secured bond and has court planned for next week.