Greensboro police looking for whoever broke into 71-year-old man’s home and stole $32k worth of belongings
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police in Greensboro are trying to find whoever robbed a 71-year-old man.
Investigators said the suspect used some sort of tool to break into the victim’s home on Friendly Acres Drive on Friday.
Police said the suspect took more than $32,000 worth of belongings including a television, watches, jewelry and cash.
Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000.
36.072635 -79.791975