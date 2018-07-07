× Greensboro police looking for whoever broke into 71-year-old man’s home and stole $32k worth of belongings

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police in Greensboro are trying to find whoever robbed a 71-year-old man.

Investigators said the suspect used some sort of tool to break into the victim’s home on Friendly Acres Drive on Friday.

Police said the suspect took more than $32,000 worth of belongings including a television, watches, jewelry and cash.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000.