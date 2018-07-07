× Deer found in North Carolina confirmed to have rabies

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — A deer found in western North Carolina has been confirmed to have rabies.

WLOS reported that the animal was found in the Buncombe County community of Leicester and taken to animal control on Thursday.

The North Carolina state lab tested the deer and it resulted positive for rabies. There is no current indication that the animal came in contact with any people or pets.

Rabid animals are unpredictable, aggressive and can attack people and other animals. Rabies can be deadly without immediate treatment.

People who believe they or their pet has come in contact with a rabid animal should contact their local authorities.