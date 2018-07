CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cam Newton and his girlfriend have welcomed a baby boy.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback’s girlfriend Kia Proctor made the announcement on social media on Saturday.

“Welcome to the world baby boy,” a post to her Instagram read. She did not give the boy’s name, but said he was born on Friday.

This is Newton’s third child, after Chosen Sebastian Newton in 2015 and Sovereign-Dior Cambella Newton in 2017.