× Burgerim burger restaurant opens on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro on Monday

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A new burger restaurant opens in Greensboro next week.

Burgerim opens Monday at 2505 Battleground Ave., the restaurant said on Facebook. It’s in the space formerly occupied by Los Gordos Tex-Mex Cafe.

The chain has locations all over the country and has plans for more in Burlington, Charlotte, Wake Forest and Harrisburg, according to its website.

“Each Burgerim burger is yours for the building, declaring your individuality with a statement of your own special flavor and design,” the restaurant’s website states. “With 11 patties, and a variety of unconventional toppings, one Burgerim order can satisfy all of your cravings. Try hundreds of flavor profiles, from Wagyu beef and pineapple to veggie and a sunny side up egg.”