Authorities looking for 5 suspects accused of viciously beating a 92-year-old man on 4th of July

LOS ANGELES — Police are looking for multiple suspects after an attack on a 92-year-old man in his Los Angeles neighborhood was caught on video on Wednesday.

KTLA reported that Rodolfo Rodriguez just finished dinner on Fourth of July and was walking around the block near his home when he was assaulted.

He was confronted by a woman with a child by her side after allegedly bumping into the young girl, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Rodriguez was left severely bloodied and unable to walk with bruised ribs, a broken cheek bone, a battered face and head injuries, according to family.

“There’s no words to explain it,” said Rodriguez's his grandson Erik Mendoza, who hasn't left his grandpa's bedside.

The woman in the video pushes him to the floor before grabbing a brick and beating him with it, according to Mendoza.

“And then when one of the witnesses comes out of her car and starts screaming at her, four other guys come in and start kicking on him,” Mendoza told KTLA.

Misbel Borjas, Rodriguez's neighbor, said she was the witness involved. Borjas said she also came under attack after she tried helping her friend and claims the mother “tried to hit me with the same rock like hit him.”

Rodriguez’s family said they’re grateful he’ll eventually recover from his serious injuries. But they fear someone else may be targeted if those suspects remain on the streets.

“How can you hurt a 92-year-old man? What kind of threat does he pose to you, for you to do this to him?" Mendoza said. "That's why we're still in shock, as you can see he's badly injured.”

Rodriguez was interviewed by investigators, but said he doesn’t remember much about the incident. He was still able to identify his alleged attacker in the video.

Authorities are now searching for five suspects: four men and the woman seen in video.

"We are concerned, especially with the type of crime they committed," he told KTLA. "There was what appears to be a 4-year-old child there who witnessed the entire thing. We can't have these kind of people like that out in the streets."