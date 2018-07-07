× Animal expert weighs in on dog attack at Petsmart that left Beagle dead

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An animal expert is weighing in after a pit bull killed a beagle outside a PetSmart store in Michigan.

WNEM reported that the pit bull escaped its owner’s control and attacked a beagle in the store’s parking lot in Saginaw Township on Tuesday afternoon.

The beagle died of its injuries.

Beth Wellman from the Midland Humane Society said any situation involving a big dog and a small dog should be more closely monitored.

“To some extent, animals are animals so they’re going to react as such, so we as owners, have to be responsible for their behaviors,” said Beth Wellman from the Midland Humane Society.

Wellman said pit bulls are a terrier and any terrier is somewhat tenacious and may be apt for higher energy.

“Maybe a higher prey drive. But I don’t feel they have a predisposition to being dog aggressive,” she said.

“I don’t know the owner so it’s hard to lay complete blame there, but ultimately like I said they’re animals,” Wellman said. “A dog is a dog is a dog. You do have to be responsible to make sure your dog is under your control. I have not found from 20 years of doing this, I have not found pit bulls to more aggressive than any other type of dog.”