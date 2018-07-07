6-year-old twins on vacation save 3-year-old girl from drowning in pool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – Two 6-year-old twin brothers in Ohio are credited with saving a 3-year-old girl from drowning in a pool.

WTOL reported that it happened last week as the twins were vacationing in Florida with their family.

The boys said they could tell something was wrong when the girl’s head started going under water.

Their parents say they are comfortable in the water and credit the activities they are involved in for helping them know when someone is drowning.

Aside from saving lives, the twins still like to do normal 6-year old things at the pool such as diving off the boards.

The boys were recognized by state representatives this week for their heroic actions.