2 Greensboro men accused of robbing multiple businesses in Burlington arrested

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police have arrested two men in a recent string of armed robberies in Burlington, according to a police press release.

Antonio Marqui King, 33, and Michael Tyrone Teasley, 26, both of Greensboro, each face seven counts each of robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree kidnapping and six counts of assault by pointing a gun.

The crimes include the Speedway gas station at 1407 Maple Avenue that was robbed at about 11 p.m. June 26 and again at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, the Duck Hunt sweepstakes at 2405 N. Church St. that was robbed at about 9:30 p.m. Friday and the Family Fare at 2611 Maple Avenue that was robbed shortly before midnight Saturday.

Nobody was injured in any of the crimes, but money was stolen, according to police.

King and Teasley were both jailed in Alamance County Jail $500,000 secured bonds.