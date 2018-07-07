× 10-foot alligator attacks 1,050-pound horse in Florida

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 10-foot alligator in Florida is still on the loose after authorities said it attacked and injured a horse last week.

WFTS reported that it happened in New Port Richey where the horse was cooling off in a pond. The attack resulted in a large gash on the horse’s leg.

Mike Santo, the horse’s owner, said veterinarians came to the pasture to look at the horse and treated the wounds and bite marks.

Crown, a former racehorse turned rodeo, now needs 35 pills in the morning, 35 more at night.

State wildlife officials posted on Twitter saying the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission plans to issue an additional 1,313 county-wide alligator permits starting next week. Officials said a state-wide hunt helps control the gator population.

Santo said he believes someone was feeding the gator that attacked his 1,050-pound horse.

He said his horse is expected to make a full recovery, but medical bills could cost nearly $10,000.

“He’s got a heart like a watermelon. I mean, he’s a really good horse,” said Santo.