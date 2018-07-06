× YouTube star and two friends plunge to death at Canada waterfall

BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada — A YouTube star and two of his friends died after falling from one of the tallest waterfalls in British Columbia.

The Daily Mail reported that 30-year-old Ryker Gamble, Alexey Andriyovych Lyakh and Megan Scraper fatally plunged over Shannon Falls, which totals about 1,100 feet in height.

Scraper slipped and fell, causing the others to try to rescue her, according to reports. The victims reportedly fell into the water and got swept away by the current. Crews recovered their bodies Wednesday.

The three were part of the YouTube channel “High on Life,” which posted exotic travel and adventure videos and had 500,000 subscribers.