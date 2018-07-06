Video shows man going behind restaurant counter and punching female employee, ‘It is sickening’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. – Video footage shows a man going behind the counter at a restaurant in Wisconsin and attacking at female employee.

WITI reported that the video also shows another employee at a George Webb restaurant in Milwaukee pointing a gun at the suspect to scare him off.

The suspect then left. The victim faces thousands of dollars in medical bills to treat her injuries and does not have insurance, according to a city official.

The crime happened last week, but the video footage was released on Thursday.

"It is sickening to see this unsuspecting worker assaulted so brutally by this individual,” said Alderman Bob Donovan, according to WITI.