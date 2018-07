Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new tropical depression has formed off the coast of the Carolinas and could become Tropical Storm Chris this weekend.

The depression is  expected to remain offshore and will have maximum sustained winds of 30 mph. It will linger off the coast into next week.

The system will eventually get pulled to the northeast further into the Atlantic Ocean next week.

Farther out to sea, Hurricane Beryl will make more process to the west and could fall apart as it approaches Cuba.