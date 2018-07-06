× Thousands lose power amid storm in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — About 2,100 Duke Energy customers in Guilford County are without power amid a storm, according to Duke Energy as of shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.

There is no word when power will be restored. Outages were first reported at 2:42 p.m.

In Rockingham County to the north, nearly 60 customers have been impacted with no estimated time of power restoration as Duke Energy assesses damages.

In Forsyth County, more than 1,000 are without power, Duke Energy expects to bring it back by 10:30 p.m.

Buncombe County to the west faces the largest number of outages in the state with 26,551 customers affected.