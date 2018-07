Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Every day, zookeepers spend hours feeding the hundreds of animals at the North Carolina Zoo.

Here's what it takes to feed a 5,000-pound rhinoceros.

Keepers have trained each rhino to stand on a mat for feeding time that makes sure they don't fight over food.

They only get about 3 pounds of grain each.

You can see the rhinos up close on the African plains with a special Zoofari tour. Tickets cost $20.