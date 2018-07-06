× Stoneman Douglas student activists to rally to get out the vote in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As part of a national bus tour, Marjory Stoneman Douglas student activists are expected to make a stop in Greensboro on August 1st.

Known as the Road to Change, the tour is focused on increasing voter registration across the country.

“This is really where the action is going to take place. Marching is great and so is talking to your representatives, but you can’t really change anything in this country unless you vote for who you want,” said Director of Planning Nico Gleason.

Gleason said Friday that they expect four to six thousand people at LeBauer Park for the event.

“It is a statewide event, since we are the only stop in North Carolina,” he added.

According to Gleason, student activists like David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez are expected to attend the rally. He said they have been in contact with the students’ security team ahead of the event.

“We’ve been working side by side with them as well with the police force to make sure there’s proper barricades, that everyone is safe, audience members and speakers alike,” Gleason said.

A spokesperson with the Greensboro Police Department said that they are still creating an event plan, but they will have enough people in place to properly handle traffic and safety needs.

You can learn more about the rally here.