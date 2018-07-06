× Stokes County man and teenage passenger killed in wreck in Texas

HALE COUNTY, Texas – A Stokes County man and a teenager died in a crash in Texas on Thursday.

Ervin Eugene Sheppard, 41, and a 14-year-old passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hale County, Texas officials.

Sheppard was driving a Ford F-250 pickup when it happened outside of Abernathy just north of Lubbock.

Investigators said Sheppard lost control of his vehicle when the front tire blew out.