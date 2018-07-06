× 3-year-old girl shot, wounded in dispute over fireworks in SC

ANDERSON, S.C. – Authorities in South Carolina say a 3-year-old girl was shot during a dispute over fireworks, WSOC reported.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said a group of people got angry about another group of people shooting off fireworks Thursday night. He says someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, one of which hit the child in the foot or leg.

It’s unclear to which group the shooter belonged.

The child’s injuries are believed to be not life-threatening.

Authorities are searching for two suspects. Authorities had set up a perimeter and brought in a scent-tracking dog.